Woman charged after Essex Police officer hit by car
- Published
A woman has been charged after a police officer was "struck by a car".
The officer was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Stanford Road in Grays at about 08:00 GMT on Saturday, Essex Police said.
The officer's injuries are said to be not life-threatening or life-changing.
The woman has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident.
The 45-year-old has also been charged with driving without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.
She is due to appear at Basildon Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice will face no further police action.
