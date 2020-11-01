BBC News

Woman charged after Essex Police officer hit by car

image captionEmergency serviced were called to the scene on Stanford Road in Grays, Essex, on Saturday

A woman has been charged after a police officer was "struck by a car".

The officer was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Stanford Road in Grays at about 08:00 GMT on Saturday, Essex Police said.

The officer's injuries are said to be not life-threatening or life-changing.

The woman has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident.

The 45-year-old has also been charged with driving without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

She is due to appear at Basildon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice will face no further police action.

