Man in court accused of sharing of IS videos
- Published
A man has appeared before the Old Bailey accused of sharing Islamic State group videos.
German national Florian Flegel, 22, was arrested at Stansted Airport in Essex on 22 October when he was about to board a flight to Germany.
He is charged with five counts of disseminating terrorist publications, including Islamic State group propaganda videos.
Mr Flegel, from Dusseldorf, appeared by video link from HMP Wandsworth.
Mr Justice Sweeney set a trial for 28 June next year at Woolwich Crown Court.