BBC News

Harlow fire: School closed and exclusion zone set up around industrial unit blaze

Published
image copyrightEssex Fire and Rescue Service
image captionMore than 40 firefighters have been dealing with the fire in a two-storey building on Perry Road in Harlow

A school has been closed and two-mile-wide safety cordon has been put in place due to a fire at a large industrial unit.

More than 40 firefighters have been dealing with the blaze in the two-storey building on Perry Road in Harlow which began at about 00:30 GMT.

Essex Fire Service said it was "completely alight" when they arrived.

The nearby Stewards Academy secondary school has been closed for the day, along with other local businesses.

image captionA two-mile-wide exclusion zone has been put in place due to the levels of smoke in the area

A fire service spokesman said a safety cordon had been set up because the "level of smoke has increased".

Incident commander, Martyn Hare, said crews, including some from Hertfordshire, had worked through the night and the fire, which "took hold very quickly", was under control by 06:00 GMT.

"As firefighting has continued, the level of smoke has increased," he said.

"Because of that, we have agreed with partners including Essex Police, the local authorities and the Environment Agency to implement a safety cordon of around a mile radius.

"This means that, for safety reasons, a nearby school and some local businesses will be temporarily closed."

image copyrightHoddesdon Fire Station
image captionEssex Fire and Rescue Service said the fire "took hold of the building very quickly"

People have been asked to avoid the area and those living and working nearby advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

The fire service said that due to the scale of the fire, it was "likely firefighting will continue for some time" but it was working on a strategy for the next 24 hours.

image captionThe fire service said it expected to remain at the scene "for some time".

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Harlow