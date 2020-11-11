Harlow fire: School closed and exclusion zone set up around industrial unit blaze
A school has been closed and two-mile-wide safety cordon has been put in place due to a fire at a large industrial unit.
More than 40 firefighters have been dealing with the blaze in the two-storey building on Perry Road in Harlow which began at about 00:30 GMT.
Essex Fire Service said it was "completely alight" when they arrived.
The nearby Stewards Academy secondary school has been closed for the day, along with other local businesses.
A fire service spokesman said a safety cordon had been set up because the "level of smoke has increased".
Incident commander, Martyn Hare, said crews, including some from Hertfordshire, had worked through the night and the fire, which "took hold very quickly", was under control by 06:00 GMT.
"As firefighting has continued, the level of smoke has increased," he said.
"Because of that, we have agreed with partners including Essex Police, the local authorities and the Environment Agency to implement a safety cordon of around a mile radius.
"This means that, for safety reasons, a nearby school and some local businesses will be temporarily closed."
@StewardsAcademy pupils as we’re unable to hold our @PoppyLegion Remembrance Services in school today you may like to have your 2 minutes silence at 11am and reflect on what @historykingj spoke about in assemblies this week #Remembrance #StewardsFamily— Stewards Academy (@StewardsAcademy) November 11, 2020
People have been asked to avoid the area and those living and working nearby advised to keep their windows and doors closed.
The fire service said that due to the scale of the fire, it was "likely firefighting will continue for some time" but it was working on a strategy for the next 24 hours.
