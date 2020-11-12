North Essex Health Trust admits care failures in deaths of patients
A mental health trust had pleaded guilty to failures of care involving the deaths of 11 patients.
The North Essex Partnership Trust accepted it failed to properly manage fixed ligature points in its inpatient units, where the patients died between 2004 and 2015.
On Wednesday, the trust pleaded guilty to safety failings at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.
Sentencing will take place at a later date.
The patients died between 25 October 2004 and 31 March 2015 while they were in the care of the trust, which merged with South Essex Partnership Trust in 2017 to form the Essex Partnership University Trust.
Last month, the government announced an independent inquiry would be held into several deaths at the Linden Centre in Chelmsford between 2008 and 2015.
Families of patients who have died had been petitioning for the inquiry, including Melanie Leahy, mother of 20-year-old Matthew, who died at the Linden Centre in 2012.
An investigation by Essex Police into 25 deaths at the mental health trust found "clear and basic failings" in care, but concluded they didn't meet the threshold for a charge of corporate manslaughter.
