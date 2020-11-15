Shoeburyness stranded car rescued as high tide rolls in
- Published
A stranded car had to be towed off a beach minutes before a rising tide threatened to sweep it away.
Two people in the vehicle called 999 to say they had driven on to wet sand and got stuck in Shoeburyness, near Southend Coastguard Station, on Sunday.
The HM Coastguard said the driver was given details of vehicle recovery firms while it went to keep a watch on the situation and help if needed.
It said the car was moved "15 minutes prior to the tide reaching" it.
It added that while the HM Coastguard was the fourth emergency service, "contrary to popular belief... that does not include vehicle recovery and breakdown service".