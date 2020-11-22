Covid: Twelve arrested at anti-lockdown protest in Basildon
Twelve people were arrested and a number of police officers injured at an anti-lockdown protest in Basildon.
Essex Police said it was called to a "large, unauthorised gathering" on Saturday afternoon and was unable to persuade people to disperse.
Seven fines were issued and a number of police officers reported being assaulted but their injuries were said to be minor.
Police said there would be patrols in the town on Sunday to stop a repeat.
Supt Bonnie Moore said: "Those who took part have risked their health and those of their loved ones through he spread of the virus.
"Having to deal with clear and blatant breaches of the regulations means having to take our officers away from dealing with other incidents and affects our ability to respond to other forms of crime."
People gathered with signs calling for lockdown to be ended and leaflets were handed out in the area, which said: "We do not consent to the unlawful and disproportionate Covid-19 lockdown."
Basildon Council leader Gavin Callaghan said in a Twitter post: "Police officers and their families have been put in totally avoidable danger thanks to the idiotic protestors taking to our streets and causing trouble today."
Basildon Council leader Gavin Callaghan said in a Twitter post: "Police officers and their families have been put in totally avoidable danger thanks to the idiotic protestors taking to our streets and causing trouble today."
Demonstrators have gathered for rallies across England since the second national lockdown started on 5 November. Thirteen people were arrested at a protest in Liverpool on Saturday.
Current restrictions mean people should stay at home except for education, work, exercise, medical reasons, shopping for essentials, or to care for others.
Households are not allowed to mix with others indoors or outdoors.
