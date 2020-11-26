Covid-19 tiers: Essex to stay in tier two after lockdown
All of Essex will be in tier two when England's second lockdown ends on 2 December, it has been announced.
People in this tier cannot socialise with other households indoors.
The rule of six will apply to gatherings outdoors and pubs and restaurants will shut at 23:00 GMT and only be allowed to serve alcohol as part of meal.
Before the second lockdown, most of the county was in tier two but Thurrock and Southend-on-Sea were in tier three.
Spectators will be allowed to sporting and live events, but numbers will be more limited than those allowed in tier one areas.
Prior to the announcement, county councillor John Spence said the "goal" was to be in tier one.
He said: "However, if we are placed in tier two, we will have the incentive of working together to achieve that tier one goal as quickly as possible.
"We all know what we have to do."
The case rate of Covid-19 in Basildon was above the England-wide average in the week to 21 November and has risen week-on-week.
Neighbouring Brentwood, where the rate has fallen, is also above the England-wide average, as is Thurrock where the rate has risen.
Epping Forest is also above the England-wide average and the rate there has stayed the same week-on-week.
Dr Chris Smith, virologist at Cambridge University, said the "rationale was sound" for the regional tier approach, with case rates differing across England.
But he said: "The problem is we have a small country with a mobile population and the viruses don't follow maps, they don't have boundaries and borders.
"So it's very difficult to make this work in practice."