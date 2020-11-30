Dayne Cooper jailed after Essex police officer dragged by car
A man who dragged a police officer along the ground as he held the car door and punched another in the head has been jailed.
Dayne Cooper, 27, from Barking in east London, pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm over the attacks in Chafford Hundred, in Essex, on 14 January.
He also admitted assaulting an emergency worker, dangerous driving, and failing to provide a specimen.
Cooper was jailed at Basildon Crown Court for three years and four months.
He was also been banned from driving for three years and eight months and ordered to pay £600 compensation and £200 costs.
The two officers were carrying out a check on a Vauxhall Corsa parked on a grass verge in Merlin Close and found the car Cooper was in had no insurance or a registered keeper, Essex Police said.
They asked him to get out so they could carry out a search.
As one of the officers opened the driver's door, Cooper started driving off, dragging the officer along the ground as he had one hand on the door handle.
He also ran over the policeman's foot as the car mounted a kerb.
Police said the car came to a stop, Cooper was pulled out and he struggled with the male officer.
When the female officer pleaded with him to calm down he punched her in the head.
Investigating officer, PC Owen Clements, said: "This was a horrific attack on colleagues who were just trying to do their job.
"Thankfully they were not seriously harmed but there could easily have been a very different outcome if that car had not stopped."