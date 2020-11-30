Harley Watson hit-and-run: Terence Glover admits manslaughter
A man has admitted killing a 12-year-old boy in a hit-and-run near a school.
Harley Watson was struck by a car which ploughed into children outside Debden Park High School in Loughton, Essex, on 2 December 2019.
Terence Glover, 51, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.
He also pleaded guilty to the attempted murders of 23-year-old Raquel Jimeno, and six boys and three girls aged between 12 and 16 who cannot be named.
Glover, who is being held at a mental health facility, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court by videolink.
He pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder, which the crown accepted, and also admitted driving a Ford Ka dangerously in Willingale Road.
Prosecutor Christine Agnew told the court the defendant had "suffered an abnormality of the mind" at the time of the crash.
She said two psychiatrists would give evidence ahead of sentencing on 8 January.
Harley's mother sat in the public gallery and wept during the 15-minute hearing.
His family previously said they were "devastated" by what happened, describing Harley as a "good, kind, helpful and lovely boy".