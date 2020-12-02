BBC News

Covid-19: Basildon's case rate rise a 'grave situation'

image captionBasildon's coronavirus case rate is the 16th highest in England and has doubled during lockdown.

The rise in Covid-19 cases in part of Essex was a "really grave situation", a council leader said.

The Basildon district's case rate was the 16th highest in England in the week to 27 November, and had doubled in a month to 293 cases per 100,000 people.

Labour leader of Basildon Borough Council, Gavin Callaghan, said local schools should close on 11 December.

Essex County Council said testing kits would be offered to families in areas with the highest case rates.

The county has entered tier two - high alert following the end of the second national lockdown, the same tier it was in before the November restrictions.

Decisions on tiers would be reviewed every 14 days, with the first review on 16 December, the government said.

Basildon's Covid-19 case rate has risen in contrast to much of England.

Mr Callaghan said: "We are fully aware our next move, whatever decisions are taken now, will have a profound impact on people's lives and livelihoods."

"We are in a totally different situation from the rest of the country."

image copyrightReuters
image captionBasildon is now in the top 20 for Covid-19 case rates in England

Data from Essex County Council suggested up to 40% of cases in Basildon may be related to schools.

Mr Callaghan said closing them on 11 December would cut down the chance of transmission and fewer people might be contagious by Christmas.

He said another issue was the district's "advanced manufacturing economy", which meant employees could not work from home.

Mr Callaghan said if Essex or Basildon entered tier three - very high alert it "would be a catastrophic failure of councils and government".

image captionLabour leader of Basildon Borough Council, Gavin Callaghan, said many of the districts workforce could not work from home

John Spence, Essex County Council's cabinet member for health and adult social care, said the rise in Basildon was "a sobering reminder there is still work to be done."

The council said a mobile testing unit would be set up in the district and large employers would receive rapid lateral flow tests "in the coming weeks".

