Maldon: Man convicted of 'one-punch' killing on High Street
A man has been convicted of killing a man with one punch on a High Street on a Saturday night.
Daryl Bunn, 27, died in hospital after being attacked outside Iceland in Maldon, Essex, on 29 June 2019.
Police said Mr Bunn was punched once, fell backwards and hit his head on the ground.
Sonny Hazell, 25, of Waterside Road, Southminster, near Maldon, was found guilty of manslaughter at Chelmsford Crown Court.
Mr Bunn and a friend had met that afternoon to discuss their best man speeches at a forthcoming wedding and then met other friends at two pubs.
As the pair made their way home just before 21:00 BST, they "became involved in an altercation with a group of people", the force said.
Mr Bunn was airlifted to hospital in Cambridge, but died from a traumatic brain injury. His friend had a broken jaw.
'Needless and avoidable'
Hazell and Jordan Hooper, 24, of Princes Avenue, Southminster were cleared of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to the friend's injury.
Det Ch Insp Lee Morton said: "The case shows that any act of violence can lead to someone being seriously injured and even killed.
"Daryl Bunn's death was needless and completely avoidable, and his family and fiancée have been left devastated.
"They have been in court throughout the trial and heard how Daryl did nothing to instigate or provoke the incident that led to him losing his life."
Mr Bunn's family previously said they had been left "totally heartbroken".
"Everyone who knew him would say what a lovely, beautiful soul he had inside and out, with a heart of gold, and he will be truly missed," they said in a statement.
Hazell is due to be sentenced on 8 January.