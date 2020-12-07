Covid-19: Basildon residents urged to 'get tested even if you are well'
A town is offering residents access to rapid Covid-19 tests even if they have no symptoms in a bid to lower its infection rate.
Basildon in Essex has England's sixth-highest rate per 100,000 people.
People living in the Fryerns, Pitsea, Vange and Wickford areas are being encouraged to have lateral flow tests which give results in about 30 minutes.
Essex's director of public health said it was "essential" residents got tested, even if they were well.
Dr Mike Gogarty said: "Infection rates in Basildon are now among the highest in the country, and local NHS services are coming under strain as a result.
"Testing people who feel well will help identify the hidden cases in the community - people who may be unwittingly infecting others."
697 casesin week to 2 December, making it the seventh highest place of infection in England based on cases per 100,000 people
534 casesin the area in the week to 25 November
Analysis, Rob England, BBC England Data Unit
Basildon currently sits in tier two, the same tier it was in before England went into its second national lockdown.
But its current infection rate is more than double what it was before the second lockdown.
Looking back over the past month, the heightened November restrictions seem to have temporarily stabilised the rise in infections to similar levels seen at the beginning of the month, but the rate has started to creep back up again in the last week.
Cases have been consistently higher among people under the age of 60. However, in three of the last four weeks, the rate has been rising more rapidly in the over-60s - something public health teams are paying close attention to across the country as more cases in the over-60s can lead to more hospital admissions.
Up to 2 December, 230 people in Basildon had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, nine of them in the last week.
In the week to 3 December, Basildon's infection rate per 100,000 people was 390.5, while the average for England was 148.8.
From Tuesday the town's hospital will begin offering vaccinations to those aged 80 or over.
The lateral flow tests will be available at the Towngate Theatre in St Martins Square and residents in the four areas can book by calling 01268 962383, 01268 962384, 01702 742172 or 01702 742173 between 08:00 and 20:00 GMT.
