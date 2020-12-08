BBC News

Covid-19: Harlow gym owner faces trial for breaking lockdown rules

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe owner of The Ripped Gym in Harlow was arrested last month during lockdown

A gym owner will go on trial charged with allegedly remaining open in breach of coronavirus restrictions.

Michelle Meade-Wyatt, 45, from Lydiate, Merseyside, pleaded not guilty to keeping open The Ripped Gym in Wych Elm, Harlow, Essex on 5 November.

Appearing at Southend Magistrates' Court, she also denied causing criminal damage by destroying magazines worth £6 belonging to Essex Police.

Ms Meade-Wyatt is expected to go on trial in February.

Ten fixed penalty notice tickets were given to people in the gym last month.

Harlow Council had issued a prohibition order requiring it to close.

Essex was in England tier two restrictions during that time, which meant gyms were banned from opening.

