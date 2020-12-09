BBC News

John Constable sketch initially deemed a copy sells for almost £100,000

Published
image copyrightSworders'
image captionThe sketch of Dedham Vale with Brantham Mill, on the Essex/Suffolk border, was previously dismissed as a copy

A Constable oil sketch previously believed to be a copy has been auctioned for £91,000.

The painting of Dedham Vale was sold by Sworders' auctioneers on Wednesday.

John Constable, best known for 1821 masterpiece The Hay Wain, used the sketch as the basis for his "Dedham Vale, Morning" picture.

Sworders' Sarah Flynn said the inclusion of one of his father's mills in the picture "makes it a particularly personal image".

The sale price of £91,000 is inclusive of buyer's premium, an additional charge made by the auctioneer on top of the amount an item is sold for at auction.

Sworders' said the sketch was rediscovered by its London office having previously been dismissed as a copy by another auction house.

  • Masterpiece 'coming home' to Suffolk
  • Constable location mystery solved
  • The private art of John Constable

Pictures specialist Ms Flynn took it to Anne Lyles, a world-renowned authority on Constable.

She declared it "an exciting new discovery".

Constable (1776-1837), was believed to have painted the 26.5 x 43.5cm (10½ x 17¼in) sketch in 1809-10.

image copyrightSworders'
image captionSworders' sold the Constable oil sketch for £91,000

The picture, called "Dedham Vale with Brantham Mill and haystacks", had previously hung in a private house in London for many years.

It features the distinctive tall tower of Dedham Church and, across the River Stour, a windmill at the village of Brantham.

The windmill is believed to have been owned by his father Golding Constable, who the BBC's Who Do You Think You Are programme discovered was distantly related to East Enders/Carry On actor Barbara Windsor.

image copyrightPA
image captionJohn Constable's 1821 painting The Hay Wain hangs in the National Gallery in London
image copyrightChristchurch Mansion, Ipswich
image captionJohn Constable also painted this view of his father's kitchen garden in East Bergholt, Suffolk

The most famous representation of the panorama is Constable's "Dedham Vale, Morning", which he exhibited at the Royal Academy in 1811.

The sketch had been sold to Major AW Allen, an ancestor of the latest sellers, in 1946.

Ms Flynn said: "It is the dream of every auctioneer to discover a picture by one of the greats of western art.

"Dedham Vale is intimately associated with Constable's life, but the inclusion of one of his father's mills in this picture makes it a particularly personal image."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Dedham
  • Auctions
  • Art
  • East Bergholt

More on this story

  • John Constable 'fake' sold for £35,000 is £2m original

    Published
    21 August 2017

  • John Constable pencil drawings to be auctioned

    Published
    3 March 2014

  • Constable's The Hay Wain attacked at the National Gallery

    Published
    28 June 2013

  • John Constable works back at Christchurch Mansion

    Published
    23 March 2013

  • Constable painting The Lock sells for £22.4m

    Published
    3 July 2012

  • Your Paintings: John Constable and John Dunthorne Jr

    Published
    23 June 2011