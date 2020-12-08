BBC News

Covid-19: 'Less discipline due to vaccine' in Essex hotspot

Published
image captionBasildon's coronavirus case rate is the sixth-highest in England and has doubled during the November lockdown

The Covid-19 vaccine roll-out has led to "less discipline" in public spaces in an area with one of the country's highest case rates, a councillor said.

Basildon in Essex has England's sixth-highest rate with 406 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 4 December.

The the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine roll-out has begun, with Basildon Hospital among the first 50 vaccination sites.

John Spence from Essex County Council said "we cannot relax" until vaccination was more widespread.

Essex is in tier two - high alert, with the allocation of tiers to be reviewed by the government on 16 December.

Mr Spence, cabinet member for health, said the high case rates and reduced observation of social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures "endangered" the county and put it at risk of going into tier three - very high alert.

"I am blind, but everybody who can see tells me they are noticing less discipline in public spaces across the county," he said.

"I think the vaccination can get everyone feeling that 'it's over, we can begin to relax now'."

To combat the rising rates in Basildon the council has begun offering lateral flow tests which give results in about 30 minutes.

Mr Spence, a Conservative, said it would allow the council to "quickly identify the people who need to isolate".

But the Labour leader of Basildon Council said the authority had been ready to implement mass testing from October.

Gavin Callaghan said: "It is hard to understand why the government and Essex County Council have taken almost two months to get their house in order."

He added he was "heartened" to see people vaccinated at Basildon Hospital, but warned the borough was at a "critical time".

image captionBeryl Rankin said she felt others, such as NHS workers, should receive the vaccine first

'Privileged'

Beryl Rankin, 93, from Leigh-on-Sea, was one of the first to have the jab.

"I feel privileged that I'm having this done, but I don't really think I deserve it," she said.

"If you think of the NHS people - they are at risk every day they are working.

"But it does mean that I'll be able to see my loved ones much earlier than I expected to."

