Colchester stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been stabbed to death and a suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The victim, in his 20s, was declared dead in Affleck Road in Colchester, Essex, when police were called just after 00:15 GMT.
A teenager was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The arrested man, a 25-year-old from the town, was also detained by Essex Police on suspicion of attempted murder.
Anyone living nearby who heard a disturbance between Thursday night and Friday morning is urged to come forward.