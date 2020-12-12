BBC News

Man arrested over Dovercourt motorcycle crash murder probe

Published
image copyrightEssex Police
image captionFather-of-three Kerrin Repman, 29, was described as a "talented chef" by his family

A man has been arrested after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Kerrin Repman, 29, was died when his motorbike was struck by a BMW in a "targeted crash" in Dovercourt, near Harwich, on 15 April, police said.

A 79-year-old woman was injured in the incident in Marine Parade. Police launched a murder investigation.

Keith McCarthy, 41, of no fixed address, was arrested in Ireland on 2 December under a European Arrest Warrant.

Papers are being prepared for his extradition.

image copyrightGeograph/JThomas
image captionMr Repman's motorbike was hit in Marine Parade, Dovercourt

Related Topics

  • Dovercourt
  • European Arrest Warrant