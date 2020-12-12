Colchester stabbing: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder
A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a stabbing.
A man in in his 20s, was declared dead in Affleck Road in Colchester, Essex, when police were called just after 00:15 GMT on Friday.
A teenager found in the same house was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The arrested woman remains in police custody. A 25-year-old man has previously been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have heard a disturbance late in the evening on Thursday or early on Friday, or who may have seen anything suspicious.
Anyone with footage or images which could help the investigation is urged to upload them to the force's public portal.
