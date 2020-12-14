Colchester stabbing: Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder
A 19-year-old man has become the third person to be arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a stabbing.
The man, in his 20s, died at a house in Affleck Road, Colchester. Police were called just after 00:15 GMT on Friday.
A teenager was taken to hospital with minor injuries. A 25-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested.
Police appealed to any witnesses who might have heard a disturbance late in the evening on Thursday or early on Friday.
