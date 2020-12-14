Covid: Parts of Essex to be moved to tier 3 on Wednesday

Government has just said that #Harlow, other parts of Essex & Herts and all of London will move to Tier 3 - very high alert of restrictions - from Wednesday due to an increase in confirmed #COVID19 cases.



We must all act now to stop the spread of this virus and to save lives.