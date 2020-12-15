Covid-19: Harlow emergency nurse dies after treatment
"The most amazing man" who worked as a NHS senior charge nurse for more than 20 years has died after being treated for Covid-19.
Barclay Mason, 56, was a member of the emergency department team at the The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust (PAHT), in Harlow, Essex.
The trust said Mr Mason, originally from New Zealand, was a "valued friend and colleague".
He died after being "recently cared for" at the hospital, it said.
Lance McCarthy, the trust's chief executive, said he would be "remembered for his commitment to patient care, his kindness and as a valued friend and colleague to many".
"Barclay has been a senior charge nurse at the hospital for over 20 years and his loss will be felt by the many colleagues from across PAHT and the East of England Ambulance Service who worked with him," he said.
A tribute from family and close friends issued through the hospital said: "The sadness we feel is more than words can express.
"The most amazing man in our life, father to our children, has died.
"He leaves behind committed colleagues and friends who are shocked but who continue to go to work every day with compassion and care for their patients, just as Barclay did.
"Colleagues and friends from the PAHT Emergency Department and East of England Ambulance Service will hold a special place in our hearts as they were Barclay's UK family."
They also shared a Maori blessing, which included the lines: "Fly free, o spirit; Fly to the realms of the heavens; Uplifted by the sun."
