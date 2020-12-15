Swizzino: 'Talented' rapper died in Colchester stabbing
An aspiring rapper who died in a stabbing at a house was "talented and well-loved", his management said.
Alinjavwa Siwale, known also as Swizzino, died at a property in Affleck Road, Colchester, on Friday, the BBC understands.
A 25-year-old man has been charged with his murder, while another two people have been arrested.
Goddaz, from Swizzino's management team Mineout Music, said he was "devastated" and "still in shock".
He continued: "My thoughts are with Swizzino's family, friends, son and mother of his child as well all the positive support from his community and fans.
"Now isn't the appropriate time to offer further comments or give an adequate tribute [to] this amazing, talented and well-loved young man. Please give the family and I time."
One of Swizzino's most recent songs, Mr Essex, has about 30,000 views on YouTube.
Essex Police said as well as the charged man, a 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder remained in custody.
A 17-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is in police custody.
A 20-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.
