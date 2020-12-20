BBC News

Boudicca revolt: Essex dig reveals 'evidence of Roman reprisals'

image copyrightOxford Archaeology East
image captionA number of the larger roundhouses were burned down and the defensive enclosure cleared during the late First Century AD

The destruction of a "clearly high status" Iron Age village "may represent reprisals after the Boudiccan revolt", an archaeologist has said.

More than 17 roundhouses were discovered in a defensive enclosure at Cressing, near Braintree in Essex.

The site was burned down and abandoned during the late First Century AD.

"The local Trinovantes tribe joined the AD61 rebellion and after Boudicca's defeat we know the Romans punished everyone involved," said Andy Greef.

image copyrightOxford Archaeology East
image captionThe four-hectare (10-acre) site had been little disturbed in the centuries since the Iron Age settlement was abandoned
image copyrightOxford Archaeology East
image captionOne of the more unusual finds was this copper alloy cockerel, which is believed to have been an offering to the gods

The excavation by Oxford Archaeology East ahead of a housing development began during the first lockdown and lasted eight months.

The enclosure was "clearly an important place" with an "avenue-like entrance" and continued to expand after the Roman invasion in AD43, so archaeologists were surprised it was not resettled after its destruction.

Further evidence of the settlement's abandonment was the complete lack of Roman burials in subsequent centuries, Mr Greef added.

Despite this, the site remained a centre of "votive offerings" - possibly linked to the cult of the Roman god Mercury - until the end of the Roman occupation in the Fourth Century AD.

image copyrightOxford Archaeology East
image captionOther finds included coins, a tankard handle...
image copyrightOxford Archaeology East
image caption...and more than 100 brooches

Mr Greef said: "More than 100 brooches, 10 Iron Age coins, dozens of Roman coins, hairpins, beads, finger rings and a lovely copper alloy cockerel figurine were discovered.

"It could be there was a shrine on the site that continued to attract people and, as it's very close to the Roman road Stane Street, it was easy to access."

The dig also revealed "one of the most significant assemblages of late Iron Age pottery from Essex in recent years".

Many months of analysis lie ahead, but once completed, it is hoped some of the finds will find homes in Essex museums.

image copyrightOxford Archaeology East
image captionThe dig continued throughout lockdown with archaeologists observing social distancing

