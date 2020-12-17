Lee Chapman murder: 'Organiser' of Southend killing jailed for life
- Published
The "organiser" of a murder where a man was "ambushed" and held while stabbed to death has been jailed for a minimum of 27 years.
Tyrel Thompson, 24, was part of a group which "lured" drugs runner Lee Chapman, 26, to Cromer Road, Southend and attacked him. He died in hospital.
Prosecutors said the attack was over in an "astonishingly short" timeframe.
At Basildon Crown Court, Thompson, of Kingston Road, Wimbledon, was found guilty of murder given a life sentence.
Two other males convicted of murder, an 18-year-old and 16-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, will be sentenced in February.
The court was told Mr Chapman was a drug user and runner in a "county lines" drug-dealing network operated by Thompson.
Prosecutor Jane Bickerstaff QC said the attack had happened within 53 seconds, which she called an "astonishingly short compass of time".
The court heard one witness described it as "frenzied" and "over in a split second".
Judge Samantha Leigh said the attack had been "planned", that Mr Chapman had been "ambushed" by the three convicted males, and that during the stabbing his "arms being held, unable to defend himself".
Ms Bickerstaff called Thompson a "habitual carrier of weapons", and the judge told him of the attack: "You were the organiser and main stabber."
Mr Chapman had been stabbed multiple times, puncturing his heart and his lung.
The judge said that although the motive for the attack was not known, she was "sure the loss of his [Mr Chapman's] stock had something to do with it".
Thompson was also convicted of perverting the course of justice, and had previously admitted possession of a bladed article.