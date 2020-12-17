Covid-19 tiers in Essex: Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring to stay in tier 2
- Published
Essex will continue to have areas with different coronavirus restrictions following a review of the government's guidelines.
Basildon, Brentwood, Harlow, Epping Forest, Castle Point, Rochford, Maldon, Braintree, Chelmsford, Thurrock and Southend-on-Sea are to stay under tier three.
The new rules have been in place since 2 December.
Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring have been kept in tier two.
The whole of neighbouring Hertfordshire is to be moved into tier three.
According to the latest government figures, Essex has seen some of the biggest increases in case rates.
Maldon's cases increased by 290% between 26 November and 16 December, and Chelmsford, Braintree and Southend all saw their case rates increase by more than 200% in the same period.
The current rate for the whole county is 305.3 cases per 100,000 people - a 79% increase over the last seven days, Essex County Council said.
The authority said it had "specific areas of concern", including Basildon which has a rate of 648 per 100,000, and Epping Forest with a rate of 445 per 100,000.
There has also been an increase in hospital beds occupied by Covid patients.
John Spence, Conservative cabinet member for adults and health, said the latest figures "do not make for positive reading".
"For any action we take and the measures we put in place to be as effective as possible, we need every resident in Essex to continue playing their part," he said.
