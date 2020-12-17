Essex hospitals: 'Pressure' of Covid stops non-urgent operations
Three hospitals in Essex have stopped non-urgent operations due to the number of Covid-19 cases, the BBC understands.
Staff at Southend, Basildon and Broomfield hospitals were told in an email the number of Covid patients has "increased markedly, putting severe pressure on emergency departments".
The email, sent by senior staff at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said stopping non-urgent activity will help keep the hospitals safe.
The trust has been asked for comment.
Earlier, deputy chief executive of the trust Tom Abell said: "The hospital is open and patients should attend planned appointments and procedures as normal unless we contact them to say otherwise."
The trust did confirm "some non-urgent operations have been postponed, and surgery will continue to be prioritised based on clinical need".
In the email, seen by the BBC, staff were told that were "more cases than in wave one".
The message said staff "will need to encourage early discharge and also admission avoidance where possible" and doctors and nurses' working patterns and job plans will have to change temporarily to care for Covid patients.
Sir David Amess, Conservative MP for Southend West, said: "I'm told that the local NHS is coping.
"I know we've had the cancellation of non-urgent operations and hospitals, community services, GPs and the council are pulling together, I'm advised, to look after people and keep them safe."
