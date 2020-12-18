Chef 'comes of age' to win Masterchef: The Professionals title
A young chef "came of age" as he was crowned the winner of this year's Masterchef: The Professionals.
Alex Webb won the final of the BBC One TV show after impressing judges Marcus Wareing, Monica Galetti and Gregg Wallace with his three-course meal.
The 25-year-old said: "It is the best feeling I have ever had in my life."
Mr Webb, who was born and lives in Essex, is the head chef of a restaurant in Dunmow he started working in as a pot washer when he was 15.
"To walk away with the trophy is incredible. I am so proud," he said.
"I really wanted it and all the blood, sweat and tears and sleepless nights have paid off."
'Brilliant young chef'
For his winning meal, Mr Webb made a scallop ceviche starter with an artichoke and pickled pear tartare with yoghurt foam, parsley powder and capers.
For his main course he cooked pan-seared trout with a number of parsnip sides, plus a mussel and caviar cream sauce alongside a mini potato fish pie.
For dessert he served a white chocolate passion fruit dome.
Michelin-starred Wareing said: "We have seen a young chef come of age.
"He is a brilliant young chef, I love his thirst for knowledge, and he has cooked beyond his years.
"MasterChef is about the next generation and for me as a chef I see Alex as the future."
Galetti added: "There is a bit of Alex's youth which comes through in his cooking which makes it very different and that is something I have really enjoyed."
Mr Webb said he had "lots of ideas for a book" and would like to do more television work.
"I will continue to work in the restaurant I do now, and I would like to keep learning and pushing myself," he added.
"Then, hopefully one day, I will be able to achieve my big dream of owning my own restaurant."