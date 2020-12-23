Covid-19: Essex moves to highest tier 4 restrictions
Published
The whole of Essex will move into England's top tier four of coronavirus restrictions.
Most of the county moved into the most restrictive tier earlier this week, with Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring having been kept in tier two.
The government has now announced the entire county will be be in tier four from 00:01 GMT on 26 December.
Tier four restrictions include a ban on travelling in or out of tier four. People can meet one-to-one outside.
