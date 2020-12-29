BBC News

Brief battle at Grays vets as fox freed from watering can

Published
image copyrightSouth Essex Wildlife Hospital
image captionAfter its head was released from the can, the fox "made a break for freedom"

A fox performed "several wall of death laps" at a wildlife hospital after its head was freed from a watering can.

A milkwoman took the fox to South Essex Wildlife Hospital in Grays after discovering the trapped animal on her Monday morning delivery round.

But when staff removed the "lethargic" fox from the can, it made a "break for freedom and a brief battle ensued".

The vet said the incident showed how "wildlife can always surprise us and should never be taken for granted".

image copyrightSouth Essex Wildlife Hospital
image captionThe fox was found by a milk delivery driver on Monday morning but vets think it may have been trapped for some time

It was not clear how long the fox had been trapped in the watering can, but in a Facebook post, South Essex Wildlife Hospital said it was dehydrated and had also sustained a cut to one of its feet.

However, as its head was released it left a "trail of destruction" in a consultation room before being recaptured.

The vet said the mischievous mammal needed stitches and antibiotics to treat its wounded foot but said it planned to release the fox back into the wild in a few days.

image copyrightSouth Essex Wildlife Hospital
image captionThe animal had suffered a cut foot but vets expect it to make a full recovery and be released back into the wild within days

