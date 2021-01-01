BBC News

Rayleigh murder probe: Three arrests after man dies

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice thanked neighbours for remaining "incredibly calm and helpful this morning"

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The man, who was in his 30s, was found at a house on Worcester Drive in Rayleigh, Essex, at about 01:00 GMT. Paramedics were unable to revive him.

A 39-year-old man from Rayleigh and two women, aged 23 and 25, have been arrested.

The 23-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, Essex Police said.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story to tell email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Rayleigh