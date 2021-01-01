Rayleigh murder probe: Three arrests after man dies
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in the early hours of New Year's Day.
The man, who was in his 30s, was found at a house on Worcester Drive in Rayleigh, Essex, at about 01:00 GMT. Paramedics were unable to revive him.
A 39-year-old man from Rayleigh and two women, aged 23 and 25, have been arrested.
The 23-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, Essex Police said.
