Donald Ralph: Second arrest in elderly man murder inquiry
- Published
A second person has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 83-year-old man found dead in an Essex village.
The body of Donald Ralph was discovered by police at a house in Halstead Road, Aldham, near Colchester, on Tuesday.
A 28-year-old man was arrested in Colchester on Friday and a 16-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday. Both remain in custody.
Two men aged 30 and 39, and a 21-year-old woman, were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Mr Ralph's niece Tina Ralph said he "was a very young-at-heart, fit 83-year-old" who had an "enjoyment of life".
She said: "He was a man who loved all things countryside, particularly fishing and the Norfolk Broads, as well as being an avid bird lover.
"He loved horse racing and spent many a happy Saturday having a little flutter.
"Don was a unique character, who will be much missed by his wide circle of friends, and all his family."