Covid-19: Essex primary schools advised to move to remote learning

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionPrimary schools in three Essex districts have been advised to move to remote education for the majority of pupils on Monday and Tuesday

Primary schools in three districts of Essex have been advised by the county council to move to remote learning.

The council has asked the Department for Education (DfE) for "urgent clarity" on whether primary schools in Colchester, Tendring and Uttlesford should reopen due to "rising Covid-19 infection levels".

Primary schools in those areas were the only ones in the county due to re-open.

The rest of Essex's primary schools will stay shut until 18 January.

While awaiting a response from the DfE, Essex County Council advised schools to implement remote learning.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionEssex County Council's leader has requested dialogue with ministers on Monday

A spokeswoman for the council said: "The move has the support of the county council's director of public health and regional Public Health England."

Council leader David Finch has written to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to request the three districts be "placed into the contingency framework with immediate effect".

The contingency framework means schools operate on a remote learning basis if there are high levels of infection locally and pressure on local health services.

Under the framework, vulnerable children or those with critical workers as parents can still attend school.

Mr Finch said all primary schools in the three districts had been advised to move to remote education for most pupils on Monday and Tuesday, so that an urgent review could take place.

