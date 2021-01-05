BBC News

Rayleigh murder inquiry: Paul Fletcher had stab wound to chest, tests show

image captionParamedics found the man in an unresponsive condition, and he died at the scene on the morning of 1 January

A man who died in the early hours of New Year's Day had a stab wound to the chest, a post-mortem test has shown.

Paul Fletcher, 31, was found unresponsive at an address on Worcester Drive in Rayleigh, Essex, at about 01:00 GMT, and died at the scene.

Hannah Sindrey, 23, of Worcester Drive is accused of his murder and will appear in court again at a later date.

Two other people were arrested on suspicion of murder; one has been released without charge.

Essex Police said a 25-year-old woman from Basildon was released on police bail until 29 January, while the other person, a 39-year old man from Rayleigh, was released without charge.

image captionHannah Sindrey appeared before magistrates in Chelmsford on Monday and is due in court again at a later date

