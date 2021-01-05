Rayleigh murder inquiry: Paul Fletcher had stab wound to chest, tests show
A man who died in the early hours of New Year's Day had a stab wound to the chest, a post-mortem test has shown.
Paul Fletcher, 31, was found unresponsive at an address on Worcester Drive in Rayleigh, Essex, at about 01:00 GMT, and died at the scene.
Hannah Sindrey, 23, of Worcester Drive is accused of his murder and will appear in court again at a later date.
Two other people were arrested on suspicion of murder; one has been released without charge.
Essex Police said a 25-year-old woman from Basildon was released on police bail until 29 January, while the other person, a 39-year old man from Rayleigh, was released without charge.
