Essex lorry deaths: Migrant people-smuggling ring was 'profitable'
- Published
The people-smuggling ring which ended in the deaths of 39 migrants in a container was "sophisticated, long-running and profitable", a court heard.
The migrants suffocated in the sealed lorry trailer en route from Belgium to Purfleet, Essex, in October 2019.
Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay told the Old Bailey it was one of seven smuggling trips which had been identified, but there were likely to have been more.
Eight men are being sentenced for their role in the wider operation.
The court heard how the container became a "tomb" as temperatures in the unit reached an "unbearable" 38.5C (101F).
The Vietnamese migrants, aged 15 to 44, were sealed inside for at least 12 hours.
They had used a metal pole to try to punch through the roof, but only managed to dent the interior.
At a sentencing hearing set to last three days in front of Mr Justice Sweeney, some of their final desperate phone messages were played in court.
In one message, a man spoke with ragged breaths as he apologised to his family.
"I can't breathe," he said. "I want to come back to my family. Have a good life."
In the background, a voice could be heard pleading: "Come on everyone. Open up, open up."
Haulier boss Ronan Hughes, 41, of Tyholland, County Monaghan, Ireland, was described as the ringleader of the operation. He closed his eyes as the messages were played. Other defendants hung their heads.
Hughes had previously admitted manslaughter, as had 26-year-old lorry driver Maurice Robinson, from County Armagh, who discovered the bodies in the trailer.
Eamonn Harrison, 24, of Newry, County Down, who dropped off the trailer at Zeebrugge port, and people-smuggler Gheorghe Nica, 43, were convicted of the same charge by a jury.
They will be sentenced alongside Christopher Kennedy, 24, from County Armagh, Valentin Calota, 38, from Birmingham, Alexandru-Ovidiu Hanga, 28, of Hobart Road, Tilbury, Essex, and Gazmir Nuzi, 43, of Tottenham, north London, who were convicted for their role in the smuggling.
Mr Polnay said: "These defendants were party to a sophisticated, long-running and profitable conspiracy to smuggle [mainly] Vietnamese migrants to the UK, in the back of lorries, in a deliberate and intentional breach of border control."
The fee was between £10,000 and £13,000 for each migrant, for the "VIP route", the court heard.
Mr Polnay said seven smuggling trips were identified between May 2018 and 23 October 2019, but there was "an irresistible inference that there were more events than those that were fortuitously detected".
The hearing continues.