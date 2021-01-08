BBC News

Essex murder inquiry: Guns 'missing' from Donald Ralph home in Aldham

image captionA post-mortem examination found Donald Ralph died from strangulation, Essex Police said

Detectives investigating the death of a pensioner believe two guns were stolen from his home around the time he was strangled.

The body of Donald Ralph, 83, was found at his home in Halstead Road, Aldham, near Colchester, on 29 December.

Essex Police said a Ruger rifle and a Browning shotgun, which were registered, were taken and may have been sold on.

A man and a 16-year-old boy have been charged with Mr Ralph's murder.

image captionA Browning shot gun 12 bore over/under, serial number 419 13 MW, is thought to have been taken from Mr Ralph's home
image captionThe missing Ruger Rifle, serial number 354-66591, with a Leupold scope, may have been sold on

A post-mortem examination found he died from strangulation.

The force said Mr Ralph was a registered firearms keeper and it had established that some guns were missing from his home.

Officers believe the self-loading Ruger Rifle 22 RF and Browning shotgun 12-bore over/under may have been sold later, possibly in Colchester or Hastings in East Sussex.

Det Ch Insp Scott Egerton said: "I am asking anyone who has seen the guns, or been offered them for sale, to please contact us."

Leighton Snook, aged 28, of no fixed address, and a 16-year-old boy have been charged with murder and are due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing at a later date.

