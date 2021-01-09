Police imposters handcuff and rob man in Essex
Two people claiming to be police officers handcuffed a man and then robbed a house, Essex Police has said.
The men, who wore police-type uniform, approached the victim as he was getting out of his car in Woodberry Way, Walton-on-the-Naze, at about 15:45 GMT on Friday.
After asking him if he had any money, they stole items including car keys and a Rolex watch from inside a house.
The imposters wore all black and body armour with a "police" insignia.
One of the robbers was described as being of mixed heritage, over 6ft (1.8m), in his 30s and had stubble.
The second man was white, in his 50s or 60s, with mousey-brown coloured hair.
Essex Police is appealing for witnesses.