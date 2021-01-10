Saffron Walden house fire: Man's death 'unexplained'
- Published
A man has died in a house fire, police have said.
A neighbour called emergency services the man's address on Blacklands Close in Saffron Walden at about 02:30 GMT.
The man, who was in his 50s, was found inside the property, but died at the scene, Essex County Fire Service said.
Essex Police said his death was being treated as "unexplained", while a spokesman for the fire service said the cause of the blaze was yet to be established.
He added that it had been recorded as "both possibilities" of "accidental or deliberate".