Southend Hospital oxygen supply reaches 'critical' situation
A hospital's oxygen supply has "reached a critical situation" due to rising numbers of Covid-19 infections.
A document shared with the BBC showed Southend Hospital has had to reduce the amount it uses to treat patients.
It said the target range for oxygen levels that should be in patients' blood had been cut from 92% to a baseline of 88-92%.
Hospital managing director, Yvonne Blucher, said it was "working to manage" the situation.
"We are experiencing high demand for oxygen because of rising numbers of inpatients with Covid-19 and we are working to manage this," she said.
"The public can play their part by staying home and, where they cannot, following the 'hands, face, space' advice to cut the spread of the virus."
In the document, from the Mid and South Essex Hospitals Foundation Trust, which has been shared with frontline NHS staff, the oxygen supply was said to have "reached a critical situation".
It said it was "imperative we use oxygen efficiently and safely" and states patients with an oxygen saturation of above 92% "should have their oxygen weaned within the target range" which is now 88-92%.
It added that "maintaining saturations within this target range is safe and no patient will come to harm as a result".
GPs in Essex have told the BBC that the threshold for sending a patient to hospital for supplemental oxygen is if their oxygen saturation is at 92%. A level of 96-100% is deemed normal.
Essex has one of the highest rates of Covid-19 per 100,000 people in the country, with seven of the 14 council areas in the county in the top 20 most infected areas of England.
