Braintree pub landlord stabbing: Man admits murder
A man has admitted stabbing to death a pub landlord who was "beloved by the surrounding community".
Scott Gilhooly, 44, died from wounds to his chest and neck, was found at the Swiss Bell pub in Braintree, Essex on 17 May.
Lawrence Bourke, of Lister Road, Braintree, pleaded guilty to murder at Basildon Crown Court.
The 24-year-old was remanded in custody and will be sentenced a later date, which has yet to be set.
After his death, Mr Gilhooly's family described him as "very community-spirited, headstrong and loyal".
"He was beloved by the surrounding community, through his charity work and fundraising," they said.