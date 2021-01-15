Dogs get electric shocks on Essex pavement
Dog owners said their pets have received electric shocks while walking along a pavement near where electricity works were being carried out.
Kate Oates said it was as if her Leonberger was having an "epileptic fit" as they walked along Moulsham Street in Chelmsford, Essex.
Similarly Michele Ashby said her Labradoodle went "absolutely mental" in the same spot.
UK Power Networks said engineers were fixing a fault on the network.
Mrs Oates said her dog, called Bella, "suddenly yelped and jumped up" when they were walking on the pavement near Siam Brasserie on Thursday.
She said she thought her dog had either broken its foot or trodden on glass.
"We stopped where we were and kept checking her feet and every now and then she would just completely freak out, it was almost like she was having an epileptic fit," said Mrs Oates.
Mrs Oates said while she went to get the car, her husband Phil "actually saw sparks" coming off Bella's face.
She said they subsequently spoke to other dog-owners and the council and "realised it was an electric shock".
Mrs Ashby said she had a similar experience with her dog, called Bobby, on Wednesday.
She said: "He was dancing around, jumping, almost crying but really angry - barking, trying to get to his back leg."
She said her husband Paul picked Bobby up, and the dog calmed down, and he was "absolutely fine" further along the street.
She said she posted on Facebook and "couldn't believe the number of comments" from others who had a similar experience.
UK Power Networks said engineers were on site following a fault on the electricity network.
It said they were "working safely and quickly to restore power to those affected" and apologised for any inconvenience caused.
Essex Highways said the emergency repair was on a low-voltage electric cable.
