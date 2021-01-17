TikTok clip of great-grandad receiving vaccine goes viral
- Published
A great-grandfather has spoken of his disbelief that a short video showing him receiving his Covid vaccine has become an internet hit.
Reg Davies, 84, was vaccinated on Friday and it was the first time he had left his home in Witham, Essex, since the first lockdown in March.
His daughter Gemma, 32, captured his glee in a 55-second Tiktok video that has already clocked up 91,000 views.
"It's gone mad. I can't understand how it's got out of hand," Mr Davies said.
Miss Davies said she set up the Tiktok account because her father "just does these things - and he's so cute".
The video shows the father-of-six preparing to travel to the Fern House GP surgery in Witham to receive the Pfizer/Biontech jab.
It includes his joyful reaction to seeing trees on the car journey.
After the vaccination, he tells viewers: "I'm home. I've had my jab and I'm safe at home. Everyone - be safe."
The clip has garnered more than 91,000 views and attracted more than 800 comments.
In a follow-up video posted on Saturday, Miss Davies then asks her father if he knows what "viral" means, to which he replies: "Not a word".
"I'm just amazed," he said later, before adding: "What's so special about going for an injection?".
Miss Davies said she believes the success of the video is down to his reactions and personality.
"It makes people realise why they stay at home," she said, "it's for people like my dad."
The pair will still have to shield until Mr Davies receives the second dose in 12 weeks' time.
Mr Davies, a retired marine window-maker, has diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as well as arthritis.
"If you want to stay well, you have to do as you're told, but take everything in your stride," he told the BBC.
"A lot of people are scared of after effects but they can learn something from me. Go and get it as soon as you can."
Miss Davies has cared full time for her father since 2009 after seeing him survive kidney cancer.
"He's everything to me," she said.
"He raised me single-handedly. We call him Reg the Ledge and he calls me his 'little brick of gold'!
"He's my best friend, my absolute hero."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk