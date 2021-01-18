In Pictures: The view inside the Essex Covid-19 mass vaccination centre
- Published
Related Topics
On Monday, the government opened 10 new mass vaccination sites across England. One of them is in Essex, which has seen some of the highest infection rates in the country. The BBC joined two patients on their whistle-stop journeys through the vaccination centre.
Photography: Laurence Cawley
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.