Covid-19: Tributes paid after Essex Special Constable dies
Tributes have been paid to a Special Constable who has died after contracting coronavirus.
Essex Police said Marine Officer Toby Speller passed away on Sunday, after serving "his community for more than 16 years".
The Essex Police Marine Unit, where he volunteered, tweeted to say it was "devastated" and that the virus had no "respect for age and health".
Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said he was an "inspiration to many".
Mr Harrington tweeted to thank him for his service and said he spent time with Mr Speller in December.
"He was passionate about being part of Essex Specials, averaging 700 hours a year and an inspiration to many," he wrote.
"My thoughts and prayers with his wife, children, friends and colleagues."
The Marine Unit's tweet added: "Rest well Toby, we will take it from here".
It asked everyone to "adhere to government regulations to help save lives".
"This virus has no respect for age and health," it added.
The Essex Police Federation said it was left "devastated" and "the thoughts of all at Essex Police Federation and the officers we represent are with his family, friends and close colleagues".
