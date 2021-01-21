BBC News

Weighty Felsted pig gets stuck in the mud

Published
image copyrightEssex Fire and Rescue
image captionFire crews saved Dolly's bacon when she got stuck in the mud in her sty

A 200kg (31st 6lb) pig had to be rescued using "a fair bit of brute force" after getting stuck in the mud in her pen.

Dolly decided to take a little rest in the mud, but after lying down, was unable to get back up in Felsted, Essex, on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters trottered out to rescue the eight-year-old, which was "trapped and in distress".

An unharmed Dolly was "left to hog the limelight", a spokesman said.

"The pig had lied down in its sty but got stuck in the mud could not get herself up," crew manager Lewis Black said.

image copyrightEssex Fire and Rescue
image captionCrews went "the whole hog" to rescue Dolly the pig, the fire service said

"Crews worked in difficult conditions using strops (specialist straps for lifting), glide sheets and a fair bit of brute force to get her upright."

Saving a pig was "a first" for the county's fire and rescue animal unit, he added.

