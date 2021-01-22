Mick Norcross: Towie star and businessman dies aged 57
Former The Only Way Is Essex star Mick Norcross has died at the age of 57.
The businessman and father of Kirk Norcross, who also starred in the ITV show, was found dead at his home in Bulphan at 15:15 GMT on Thursday.
Essex Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.
In tributes on social media, fellow Towie stars past and present, including Gemma Collins and James Argent, called him "one of the good guys" and a "true gentleman".
Norcross first appeared in the reality show in 2011 in his position as owner of Sugar Hut, a Brentwood nightclub which was often attended by the cast.
He left the show two years later, stating that the venue's prominent place in Towie had damaged its brand.
So sad to hear the news today of the passing of Mr Sugarhut @micky_norcross— Sugar Hut (@sugarhut) January 21, 2021
A very talented, friendly and fun guy, who made a huge mark on Brentwood.
A true Essex legend who will be sorely missed, our condolences to his family and friends at this sad time.
RIP Mick ❤️💔
The club tweeted that "Mr Sugarhut" had been a "very talented, friendly and fun guy" and a "true Essex legend, who will be sorely missed".
Collins, who briefly dated Norcross during their time on the show, shared a photo of them together on Instagram and said he had been "one of the good guys", while Argent tweeted that he had been "a true gentleman and a very kind man".
Tributes were also shared by Towie stars Lauren Goodger and Mario Falcone, with the latter tweeting that he was "thankful I got the privilege of having you in my life".
TV chef James Martin, Loose Women's Denise Welch, presenter Denise Van Outen and film producer Jonathan Sothcott also paid tribute to him online.
An Essex Police spokesman said officers "were called to an address in Brentwood Road, Bulphan shortly before 15:15 on Thursday" and "sadly, a man inside was pronounced dead".
The police spokesman said the death was "not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner".
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article, information and support is available from BBC Action Line.
