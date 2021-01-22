Teenager from Essex to stand trial over neo-Nazi terrorist plot
A 17-year-old boy charged with planning a neo-Nazi-inspired terrorist attack involving printed firearms is to stand trial in the summer.
The teenager from Essex, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is facing six terrorism charges.
He is accused of drawing up plans for a storage bunker, providing information for the manufacture of firearms by a 3D printer and paying for materials.
He is due to stand trial at London's Old Bailey in June.
The boy has been charged with preparing acts of terrorism, disseminating terrorist publications and four counts of possessing documents useful to a terrorist.
It is alleged that his intended target was another person.
He was arrested on 29 December and has been remanded into custody.
He appeared today at the Old Bailey by prison video link for a preliminary hearing.
The judge fixed a timetable for the case, which will proceed to trial at the Old Bailey on 7 June.
A plea and trial preparation hearing has been scheduled for 9 April.