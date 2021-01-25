'Essex Boys': Triple killer Jack Whomes to be released from jail
One of the notorious "Essex Boys" killers is to be released from jail.
Jack Whomes, 59, was jailed for life in 1998 for the execution of three men on isolated farmland at Rettendon, in December 1995.
He maintains his innocence and in 2018 saw his minimum term cut from 25 to just over 22 years for "exemplary" behaviour behind bars.
A Parole Board spokesman confirmed a panel had "directed the release of Jack Whomes following an oral hearing".
In one of Britain's most notorious gangland killings, drug smuggler Whomes was convicted of killing three men in a row over drugs.
Patrick Tate, Anthony Tucker and Craig Rolfe were gunned down with a pump-action shotgun after their Range Rover was ambushed in Rettendon.
Whomes' accomplice Michael Steele lured the trio to the country lane and ordered him to carry out the triple shooting, the original trial was told.
The case gained national attention and became known as the "Essex Boys murders" after it inspired a film of that name starring Sean Bean.
Steele, of Great Bentley, Essex, and Whomes, of Brockford, Suffolk, were both jailed for life at the Old Bailey in January 1998.
As first reported by Essex News and Investigations, the Parole Board said in its written decision that since being in an open prison "there had been no concerns reported" about Whomes' behaviour "which the panel was told had been exemplary".
"Whomes had been tested many times in the community via periods of temporary release and witnesses recommended that he should now be released on life licence," said the board.
It added that the "risk management plan was robust enough to manage Mr Whomes in the community".
Whomes - who has launched a series of legal bids to clear his name - has been approved for released following his second Parole Board review.
After his first, in 2019, he was moved to an open prison.
A Parole Board spokesman said the panel had "carefully examined a whole range of evidence" including details of the murders, behaviour change and the impact of the crime on victims.
He added: "Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority."