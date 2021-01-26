BBC News

RSPCA in Essex takes in 'guide' guinea pig and her blind sister

Published
image copyrightRSPCA
image captionYuki (left) helps guide her blind sister Ami

A blind guinea pig and her sister - who acts as a guide to help her get around - are in need of a new home.

Ami and Yuki were taken in by the RSPCA's Danaher Animal Home near Braintree, Essex, this month when their owner could no longer care for them.

Ami is completely blind but it "doesn't hinder her at all" with sister Yuki "leading the way and helping to guide her", the charity said.

The six-year-old sisters must be homed together, the RSPCA added.

Although Ami, a black guinea pig, is "completely blind and has a little head tilt caused by a previous ear problem", but neither of these "cause her any pain and certainly don't slow her down, thanks to Yuki's support", Craig Horsler, from the rescue home said.

image copyrightRSPCA
image captionSix-year-old Ami is completely blind - but it doesn't get in her way, the RSPCA said
image copyrightRSPCA
image captionYuki is more than happy to guide her sister around and help her find treats

"The pair are really close and so we must find them a home together," he said.

"Ami is always the first to emerge when she hears the rustle of a bag of treats, but waits for Yuki to seek them out so she can follow her lead - it's adorable to watch," he said.

The "confident and friendly" sisters would need an indoor home, he added.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.