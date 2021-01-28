Hullbridge murder trial: Robert Lewis guilty of murdering wife Janet
- Published
An 81-year-old man who stabbed his wife in the neck after more than 50 years of marriage has been found guilty of murder.
Robert Lewis attacked Janet Lewis, 76, and then attempted to kill himself at their home in Hullbridge, near Southend, Essex, on 1 September 2019.
Chelmsford Crown Court heard the retired electrician was obsessed with the idea he had dementia.
Lewis, who denied murder, is due to be sentenced on Friday.
Found by family
The jury heard he smothered Mrs Lewis with her duvet as she slept, before clubbing her about the head and stabbing her with kitchen knives.
Believing her to be dead, he then tried to stab himself in the chest on the landing, and then attached a rope with a noose to a rafter in the loft.
"While he was doing that Janet Lewis, bleeding and badly injured, managed to get off the bed and came out to the landing," said prosecutor Ms Howell.
"It was at that point that he delivered the stab wound severing her carotid artery... Janet Lewis collapsed, falling into the spare room, and died."
His attempt at hanging failed and he was found with a broken hip at the bottom of the stairs by his daughter and son-in-law 12 hours later.
'Feared care home expense'
His defence counsel Alison Gurden argued it was manslaughter due to diminished responsibility, claiming his "obsessive worrying" in the six months before the killing was evidence of abnormal mental functioning.
The court heard Lewis was concerned about "every little thing" and that his wife had become frustrated and stressed due to his behaviour.
Among his worries were that the boiler would break, that he had dementia and Mrs Lewis could have a stroke and he would have to pay £800 a day for her care home place.
The defendant had been prescribed a "starter dose" for anxiety and depression, which the prosecution described as a "mild cognitive impairment".
The trial heard that Lewis admitted killing his wife to his son-in-law Christopher Morris, but in a police interview he said he had a "wonderful" marriage and had no recollection of the events, which he described as a "mystery".