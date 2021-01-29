Hullbridge murder trial: Robert Lewis jailed for murder of wife Janet
- Published
An 82-year-old man has been jailed for a minimum of 16 years for the "horrific" murder of his wife.
Robert Lewis stabbed Janet Lewis, 76, and then attempted to kill himself at their home in Hullbridge, near Southend, Essex, on 1 September 2019.
A jury at Chelmsford Crown Court heard he was obsessed with the idea he had dementia and that she would suffer a stroke.
Judge Christopher Morgan told Lewis: "Janet must have been terrified."
He added: "There are no words to describe the emotional suffering you have inflicted on your family by your selfish and wicked acts."
He said time spent on remand reduced the minimum term to 14 years and 214 days.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.